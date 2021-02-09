Bradley Cooper with his daughter Lea on a walk in winter New York

46-year-old actor Bradley Cooper once again was spotted by reporters. Together with his three-year-old daughter Lea, he strolled through the snowy New York. The paparazzi photographed the father and daughter on the trendy Soho district’s streets, where locals usually come for shopping.

The baby, wrapped in a yellow down jacket and a scarf, walked tightly holding Bradley’s hand, but sometimes he deftly picked her up in his arms to help get around the big snowdrifts on the way, which the city services did not have time to cope with.

Recall that last week; the press actively discussed the close relationship of Bradley Cooper with Leia’s 35-year-old mother, Irina Shayk. Several insiders immediately reported that after breaking up, the actor and model communicate as good friends and all this for their common daughter’s good.

Sheik and Cooper agreed on custody of Lea almost immediately after the break, which happened in the summer of 2019. Now they are raising the baby by a specific schedule of meetings, which depends on each of the star parents’ employment.

They live according to a specially designed communication schedule with their daughter, which varies depending on their workload. They never had any disputes regarding this schedule. Bradley is usually busier: he has films in which he acts in a row. However, even in this case, he is sure that he spends a lot of time with his daughter, – said the anonymous author in an interview with Us Weekly.

He also said that Irina and Bradley respect each other very much, which facilitates raising a child together. According to a source close to the stars, the format of friendships is exactly what is now most suitable for a former lover.