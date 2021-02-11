Bradley Cooper took a walk with his daughter in New York

The daughter of 46-year-old Bradley Cooper and 35-year-old Irina Shayk has been accustomed to the paparazzi’s increased attention since infancy: they follow her on her heels both during the joint walks of the girl with the star father and with her mother.

First, Cooper took the baby from preparatory classes and wrapped her well in a warm scarf, after which they, holding hands tightly, walked through the fashionable Soho district – this is where Bradley’s apartments are located.

Recall that Bradley Cooper flew to New York from another film starring with his two weeks ago. The actor specially planned the break-in work to spend as much time as possible with Leia. Because of his rather busy schedule, Bradley may not see his daughter for weeks, but then more than compensates for his absence.

Irina Shayk does not even think to interfere with the communication of the ex-lover with their expected child. The model and the actor have long agreed that they are equally involved in Leia’s upbringing and spend time with her according to a particular schedule built by their workload.

And while Bradley is enjoying the company of her daughter, Irina Shayk goes about her personal affairs. Over the past few days, the paparazzi have seen the star in New York several times. Shayk spends her free time with benefit: now she is undergoing a course of health procedures in one of the city’s clinics to raise her immunity in anticipation of spring arrival.