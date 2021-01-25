Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spent a day together

What the fans of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have dreamed of for so long has finally come true. The 46-year-old actor and the 35-year-old model spent time together in the company of their daughter Leia and even got to the paparazzi pictures. This is an unprecedented success for reporters.

The former lovers were captured as they left their New York apartments. Bradley was the first to appear on the street. He started the car and opened the doors for Irina and the heiress who followed him. The celebrities went unknown exactly, but fans expect that they went on a family walk or picnic.

We will remind, Shayk and Cooper began dating in early 2015. Two years later, their firstborn, daughter Leia, was born. And in June 2019, celebrities announced the breakup. However, they managed to maintain friendly relations.

Now practically nothing is known about the personal life of the stars. It was rumoured that Irina was dating art dealer Vito Schnabel, and Bradley had an affair with longtime girlfriend Jennifer Garner. However, none of the other speculations on the network was officially confirmed.