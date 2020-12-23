Brad Pitt will celebrate Christmas with younger children amid ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie

57-year-old Brad Pitt and 45-year-old Angelina Jolie seemed to be already close to settling all the differences in the issue of child custody, but so far they have not been able to do so.

The former spouses, who got along well at the beginning of the year, are now far from becoming friends again. Nevertheless, they were able to “divide” their six children for the coming holidays. The younger ones, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne will spend Christmas Eve with their father.

As the insider noted, initially the couple planned to spend the holidays with their children, but “their ego threw all plans into a derailment.

Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for endless drama. Unfortunately, children suffer the most from this, he said.

The former spouses, who divorced in April last year, have not yet reached a custody agreement. In addition to biological children Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, the couple is also raising adoptive parents: 15-year-old Zakhara, 16-year-old Pax and 19-year-old Maddox. Older children, apparently, will celebrate Christmas with their mother.

The relationship between Brad and Angelina remains extremely tense, – added the anonymous.

According to him, Jolie became more irritable due to the coronavirus pandemic, as she had to be in Los Angeles all the time and could not travel.

She wanted to do humanitarian work outside the United States, but she needed Brad’s permission to take the children out, he said.

The couple were scheduled to meet in court last month to discuss child custody for the upcoming holidays. As the insider said, Pitt hoped that he would be given more time to communicate with the children, including allowing him to spend Christmas Eve with them. Now the actor is seeking equality in children’s custody, but his ex-wife does not agree to these conditions.