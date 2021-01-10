Boston forward Jason Tatum to miss 10-14 days due to COVID protocol

Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum will be quarantined for 10-14 days by the NBA’s coronavirus prevention protocol, The Athletic journalist Shams Charania said on his Twitter account.

Simultaneously, the journalist did not specify whether Tatum fell ill or was in contact with the sick one.

Earlier it became known that the centre “Celtics” Robert Williams passed a positive coronavirus test. Together with him, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams, who were part of the contact group, were sent to quarantine.

Tatum, who signed a five-year, $ 195 million deal with the Celtics in November, has averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in ten games this season.