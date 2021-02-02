Boston Dynamics demonstrated a robot that collects things on the floor

The Boston Dynamics company has published on its YouTube channel a video demonstrating a useful accessory for the Spot robot dog.

It’s about the “hand”. Thanks to her, the robot is able to open doors, switch the switch, drag the cinder block, and also lift things from the floor and put them in a basket. Naturally, the engineers haven’t forgotten about entertainment either. For example, using his hand, Spot can draw with chalk on the asphalt or play with other robots by jumping over an impromptu rope. The latter looks especially funny. By the way, the “hand” for Spot was presented many years ago, but it should be released to the market only now.

Recall that Boston Dynamics began selling the Spot robot dog last summer with a price tag of $ 74,500. This price includes the robot itself, two batteries, a tablet for control, a charger, a case and software.