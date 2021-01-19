Bolton called Trump the worst president in US history

Simultaneously, the former assistant to the American leader does not consider the impeachment against Trump to be correct.

The former assistant to the US President for National Security John Bolton believes that Donald Trump will go down in history as the worst president of the United States. He expressed this opinion in an interview published on Tuesday with the German news portal t-online.

“Yes, I think Trump will definitely go down in history as the worst US president,” Bolton said. He called the storming of the Capitol in Washington “a very sad day for America.”

Still, he doesn’t think it’s right to impeach Trump. “The worst punishment for Trump would be to ignore him in the future. Impeachment leads to the opposite,” Bolton believes.

Earlier, Bolton presented in his book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir details the policy-making process in the White House over a year and a half. The politician, who is known for his extremely conservative views, takes a 592-page look from behind the scenes at what factors influenced the formation of the foreign policy of the Donald Trump administration and its relations with the leaders of other countries.