Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash lands in Arizona

The Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner made an emergency landing at the airport in Tucson (Arizona) due to an engine malfunction. This was reported on Friday evening by the Canadian TV channel Global News.

According to him, the aircraft pilots, heading from the city of Marana (Arizona) to Montreal, received a warning about an engine malfunction shortly after takeoff. The plane, which performed a staged flight with three crew members on board, landed in Tucson, where it remains to this day.

Operation of the Boeing 737 MAX was suspended after two crashes. On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people. On October 29, 2018, 189 people became victims of a plane of a similar Lion Air crash in Indonesia. Boeing management acknowledged that there was a malfunction in the maneuverability improvement system on Board the aircraft in both cases before they crashed. After that, many countries, including Russia, the United States, and the European Union, suspended the operation of this series of aircraft for security reasons.