BMW, Siemens and SAP create cloud platform for production control

The largest industrial and technology companies in Germany have formed a cloud platform for data exchange. This is done to compensate for downtime in 2020 and compete with the United States and China.

With the help of such a platform, companies will quickly identify bottlenecks in production or shortages of components. With this, large companies want to restore production topics that were lowered due to the lockdown.

Telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, spare parts suppliers Robert Bosch and Siemens AG will also participate in the project.

The alliance data exchange platform will use the European Gaia-X cloud service, rather than US or Chinese data hosts like Amazon.com Inc. or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. This means that American and Chinese providers will not participate in the creation and operation of a cloud service.

Using the platform, BMW intends to exchange data along the entire value chain – from the extraction of raw materials to finished vehicle production. In addition to logistic and technological aspects, the platform will promote ethical standards for raw materials extraction. Suppliers who will use the resource are expected to meet these ethical standards. In particular, BMW plans to reduce CO2 emissions in its own production by 80% by 2030 and in the supply chain by 20%.

The launch of the platform in test mode is planned in 6-8 months.