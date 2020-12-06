Blue Origin expects to send the first female astronaut to the Moon

Private American space company Blue Origin, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, expects to send the first female astronaut to the Moon.

“This is the engine that will take the first woman to the Moon’s surface,” the company’s Instagram account says in the caption of the video, which shows the engine test at the Marshall Space Center in Huntsville.

Earlier, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced the resumption of the lunar program, which was named Artemis. It is planned to return and maintain a permanent human presence on the moon, which will be a stage on the way to manned missions to Mars. As part of the new lunar program, NASA is developing the idea of creating a near-lunar Gateway station, from which human flights to and from the lunar surface will be carried out in the future.

The United States has repeatedly stressed that NASA implements the program based on interaction with commercial partners and counts on international cooperation. In August, Trump promised that the United States would be the first to send a female astronaut to the moon and become the first nation to raise its flag on Mars.

In April, Blue Origin, among other private companies, received a contract from NASA to develop Moon-landing technology. In October of this year, the company made another unmanned test of the reusable suborbital ship New Shepard.