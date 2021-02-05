Blink-182’s Travis Barker flirted with Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s heart is no longer taken. Place in it was taken by the drummer of the punk band Blink-182 Travis Barker. For a long time, celebrities were just friends, but recently their relationship grew into a romance. This was reported by the publication People, citing several sources close to the stars.

However, ordinary fans could guess about the increased attention to Courtney. The Kardashian-Jenner family recently travelled to the islands to celebrate the 3rd birthday of their daughter Kylie Jenner Stormi. Photos from the rest of all the TV show participants are still posting, and Courtney is no exception. She posted a shot in a small orange bikini, sitting on a sun lounger.

“Orange you glad I’m still posting travel photos?” – Kardashian asked the subscribers.

Among other comments, Barker’s reply flashed: “Yeah.” This suggests that he enjoys looking at half-naked pictures of Courtney.

People managed to find out that Barker and Kardashian started dating just a month or two ago after spending a weekend together at Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Springs. According to insiders, Travis received the whole family’s approval, but the celebrities have not yet officially announced their relationship.

“He liked her for a long time. It’s just that now everything has become more open. He’s a good guy and a really great father. Her family and friends like him very much, ”said one of the couple’s acquaintances.

According to rumours, even the children of celebrities have already got along. Courtney is raising two sons, 11-year-old Mason and 6-year-old Rain, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. All children were born from businessman Scott Disick, with whom the celebrity broke up in 2015. Travis also has three children: 21-year-old Atiana, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama. He separated from his ex-wife Shanna Moakler more than 10 years ago, back in 2008.