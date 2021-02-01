Blake Lively spoke about the problems after her third pregnancy

On Instagram, the 33-year-old actress complained that after her third daughter, baby Betty, she experienced difficulties in choosing outfits for the publication.

In the fall of 2019, Blake Lively gradually regained shape after giving birth and felt extremely insecure, realizing that most things did not suit her. In the story, the star showed how she pieced together outfits and reminded fashion brands of inclusiveness.

“No one had models that would fit me after the birth of a child. A lot of things from the shops didn’t fit either. Highly. A lot of. Not the best example for women when their bodies don’t match what brands offer. It is repulsive and confusing, ” Blake wrote.

“I wish I felt as confident then as I do now,” the actress continued. – This body gave me a child. And it produced all the food necessary for the baby—what a wonderful miracle. But instead of being proud of myself, I felt insecure just because I didn’t fit into my clothes. How stupid it looks now. “

Together with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively also brings up 6-year-old James and 4-year-old Ines.