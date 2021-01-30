Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian Parliament member Petter Eide has nominated the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the Guardian newspaper reports.

The parliamentarian explained his move because BLM’s calls for systemic changes have spread around the world. In his bid for the nomination, Eide noted that the BLM had forced countries outside the US to fight racism in their societies.

“I believe that one of the key challenges we face in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is a kind of escalation of conflict based on inequality. Black Lives Matter has become an essential global movement to fight racial injustice,” the newspaper quotes him as saying. In his view, BLM supporters have made tremendous strides in raising global awareness of racial injustice.

He also rejected criticisms that suggested the movement was behind the violence in American cities.

“Research has shown that most of the demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter were peaceful,” he added.

In the United States cities, and then in some countries around the world, a wave of protests and riots swept after the death of an African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of the police. He died as a result of police arrest when one of them put his knee on his neck. The Black Lives Matter movement, whose slogans have been held in cities in the United States and many other countries, calls for an end to police funding and fights for “racial justice” by organizing and conducting pogroms.