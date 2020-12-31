BitGo will pay almost $100 thousand for violating the US sanctions regime

According to the US Treasury, the company allowed individuals located in the Crimea, as well as in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, to use its e-wallet services.

The American company BitGo has reached an agreement with the US Treasury Department to pay more than $ 98 thousand for conducting 183 operations carried out in violation of the US sanctions regime. This is stated in a statement issued by the US Department.

According to the US Treasury Department, the company allowed individuals located in the Crimea and Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, to use its e-wallet services. However, it established their actual location and knew that American companies were prohibited from providing them with relevant services. “As a result, users located in the Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria were able to create and use electronic wallets with the digital currency on the BitGo platform, as well as perform operations with digital currency,” the document says.

In connection with the reunification of Crimea with Russia, the United States and the EU began to impose sanctions in March 2014. The first wave of individual sanctions concerned primarily representatives of the leadership of the Crimea itself, as well as a limited number of Russians who, according to the West, were related to the events in Crimea. These sanctions were then repeatedly expanded under the pretext of the need to influence Russia in connection with the events in the Donbas and were extended to the banking and industrial sectors of the Russian economy