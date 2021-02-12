Bitcoin consumes more energy per year than the Netherlands and the UAE

The University of Cambridge published a study on the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, in which it shared the statistics of Bitcoin energy consumption.

So, according to the study, over the past year, 123.99 TWh were spent on cryptocurrency mining. For comparison, this is more than the Netherlands (110.68 TWh) and the UAE (119.45 TWh) consume, but less than Norway (124.13 TWh) and Argentina (125.03 TWh). That amount of energy would be enough to power all UK kettles for 27 years or keep all US household appliances on for almost 2 years.

By the way, in 2020 Bitcoin’s electricity consumption has more than doubled compared to 2019 (59.19T Wh). Naturally, this is not surprising, because the rate of cryptocurrency has skyrocketed recently. At the time of this writing, the price of one “coin” is $47,536.

Recall, the other day Tesla announced that it plans to accept Bitcoin in the future. Twitter and Mastercard are also going to use the cryptocurrency.