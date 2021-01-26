BioWare reveals Dragon Age 4 scene

BioWare has been working on Dragon Age 4 for several years. At the end of 2020, gamers received a new trailer with scenes on the engine, and now the developers have spilled out about the location of the game.

Exactly what they blabbed because there was no official announcement. The information was found by a journalist Eurogamer, who was able to get hold of BioWare: Stores and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development – an artbook touring the history of the studio. On the pages of the book, colleagues noticed a direct indication that the actions of the sequel to Dragon Age Inquisition will unfold in Tevinter (Tevinter).

“The long-awaited sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition […] will take players to Tevinter as the events of Inquisition and Trespasser threaten to change Thedas’ world forever,” the book says.

As the newspaper writes, the location was hinted at the end of the “Inquisition” and the DLC Trespasser. The expansion’s plot revolves around the elf Solas and points to Tevinter as the next key location in the world.

The book also mentions the city of Antiva and one of the “Antivan ravens” – a member of the guild of spies, assassins and thieves. The book also speaks of the Sorrowful Watch that guards Thedas from occult threats.