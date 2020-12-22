BioNTech-Pfizer said the vaccine might be effective in the new COVID-19 strain

The CEO of BioNTech added that the company plans to study the vaccine’s effect in more detail soon.

A coronavirus vaccine developed by German company Biotech and its US partner Pfizer is likely to be able to protect against a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK last week. This opinion was expressed on Tuesday to the DPA Agency by the CEO and co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin.

“We have already tested the vaccine against about 20 other variants of the virus with different mutations. The immune response caused by our vaccine has always inactivated all forms of the virus,” Sahin said. Thus, in his opinion, from a scientific point of view, the probability that the drug will be effective against a new variation of the coronavirus is quite high.

At the same time, the CEO of BioNTech added that the company plans to study the vaccine’s effect in more detail soon. “Now we have to test this experimentally. This will take about two weeks. However, we are confident that this will not significantly affect the mechanism of action of the drug,” he stressed.

Also, Sahin noted that the main goal of BioNTech is to ensure continuous production of the vaccine over the next year. To do this, he said, the company is considering the possibility of creating additional production facilities in addition to its plants in Mainz and Idar-Oberstein (Rhineland-Palatinate), and soon in Marburg (Hesse).