Biometric authentication added to PC and web version of WhatsApp

WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook, announced a new security feature for its branded app.

We are talking about biometric authentication for a PC and the web version of the messenger. The company announced this on its Twitter page. Before that, in order to enter the application not on a smartphone, it was necessary to scan a QR code. Now you have to first authenticate with your fingerprint or Face ID. This security measure will be enabled by default. If you want to disable it, you will have to do it on your smartphone.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

The innovation should appear among all users in the near future.

As a reminder, WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy, which many users did not like. Because of this, the company had to postpone the innovation so that users did not leave for Telegram and Signal.