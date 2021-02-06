Billie Eilish will be in charge of film production

The 19-year-old pop star has already conquered the music industry and now wants to break into Hollywood. Billboard reported that Billie Eilish intends to become the executive producer of a biopic about jazz singer Peggy Lee, who passed away in January 2020 at 82.

Billy’s mom, Maggie Byrd, and Justin Lubliner, founder of her music label Darkroom, also took an interest in the project. So far, everything is at the stage of negotiations, but the film already has a director and the main star. Todd Haynes will direct the film, and Michelle Williams will play the key role – the actress has already signed a contract. It will also be produced by Reese Witherspoon, who was initially considered for Peggy Lee’s role.

Billie Eilish took an active part in creating all her videos, but she has not yet worked on large film projects. Now the singer is finishing a new album and preparing for the premiere of her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.