Billie Eilish spoke about crazy attempts to lose weight

The 19-year-old pop star graced the cover of Vanity Fair magazine’s March issue and spoke frankly about how she was influenced by the hype that rose online in October 2020 over the paparazzi shots.

Then Billie Eilish appeared in public, not in her usual loose clothes, but a top and shorts. The haters saw it as a great opportunity to blow off some steam.

“I think the people around were worried about this much more than me because I used to cut myself because of my body. To be completely honest, because of him I started to wear baggy clothes, – admitted Billy. “I’m glad it happened now, because three years ago I treated myself terribly, and five years ago I didn’t eat anything at all. I starved myself. I remember taking a pill that promised to help me lose weight, but I just wet myself in bed – I was 12 years old. It’s just insane. “

“I thought I was going to deal with the hatred of my body alone, but I guess the internet hates it too. Well, okay. The Internet hates women, ” the singer concluded.