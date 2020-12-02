Billie Eilish revealed that she is working on new songs

Popular American singer Billie Eilish said in an annual interview with Vanity Fair that she and her brother and producer Finneas are currently working on 16 new songs.

“Right now, we have 16 songs in the works. And I really like all of them,” Eilish shared.

Eilish also clarified that she feels more confident as an author of texts, actively expresses her position, and shares her ideas.

“I think Finneas and I really worked together, and this allows us to move forward. About a month ago, we wrote songs very quickly: one, another, and a third. I began to get much better, and I like what we have out,” said the 18-year-old performer.

She also said that her favorite musicians now are Arlo Parks from London and Ashnikko from the United States, and highlighted the latest album by Strokes called “The new abnormal.”

Eilish repeated that she was still looking for herself: “Don’t forget that I’m only 18. It’s funny that many people think that I should have already made up my mind and not back down from my choices. But I try different things: different lifestyles, hairstyles, clothes, shoes. I’m still growing up.”