Billie Eilish published a spicy photo with a girl

The 19-year-old pop star shared on Instagram a new snapshot, which was taken during Justin Bieber’s New Year’s Eve performance.

In a playful photo, Billie Eilish poses with the lover of her older brother Finneas – Claudia Sulewski. The Grammy winner and the YouTube star have been happy together for several years. At the beginning of their relationship, Claudia and Billy constantly discuss the similarities between Claudia and Billy – the girls are somewhat similar.

The spicy frame collected more than ten million likes in a few hours – there have not been such numbers on Eilish’s Instagram since November last year when the singer excited the network with her hidden talent. During the filming of the video. Therefore I Am, which took place in a closed mall at four in the morning, Billy showed that she is a master of twerk.

Claudia also shared photos from that memorable evening on Instagram, choosing more modest shots. Billie Eilish has never hidden that she is a big fan of Bieber. The performers met in 2019 at the Coachella festival, and after Justin recorded a cover of the hit Bad Guy. Now fans of the stars are waiting for their joint track.