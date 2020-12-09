Billie Eilish named her favorite song of 2020

Every year, Australian radio station Triple J compiles a list of the top 100 songs of the year. This time, Billie Eilish joined the list to share her favourite songs from the past 12 months.

In the first place, Billy put the song At The Door by American indie band The Strokes from their new album The New Abnormal – the first in seven years. The singer praised the group’s new creation.

“I would put first not only this song, but their whole new album, this is the best album I have heard in recent years. There is something special about The Strokes; I don’t even know. I love the track At The Door. I like the melody, the lyrics, I like everything about this song. The Strokes hit me hard, ” Billy commented on her choice.

By the way, the video for the song At The Door, published in February on YouTube, gained about eight million views.

After The Strokes, Eilish placed Are You Even Real? James Blake, Savior Complex Phoebe Bridgers, Drinks by CYN, Drake’s Time Flies, Chicken Tenders by Dominic Fike, Kata by Tekno, To Let A Good Thing Die by Bruno Major and By Any Means by Georgia Smith.

It is likely that after Eilish’s recommendations, sales of these artists will skyrocket.