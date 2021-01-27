Bill Gates: the fate of the Olympics in Tokyo depends on a vaccine against coronavirus

The fate of the Tokyo Olympics depends on the coronavirus vaccine, American billionaire Bill Gates, an active supporter of vaccination against COVID-19, said in an interview with the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

“I think in the next few months we should see what progress we have (in the supply of the vaccine), but you know, I think it’s still possible if everything goes well,” Gates quotes the agency. “If things don’t go well, it’s a pity, but you know, we’re doing everything we can to help get vaccines approved and move forward for the world,” Gates said.

About two weeks ago, Gates spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, discussing the coronavirus problem and the postponed Olympic Games this year.

Gates has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the fight against COVID-19, actively speaking on coronavirus topics since the beginning of the pandemic last year. At the same time, he became the subject of conspiracy theories accusing him of involvement in the coronavirus pandemic. Gates himself rejects them.

As previously reported by the Kyodo news agency, Prime Minister Suga and Gates agreed on distributing the coronavirus vaccine in developing countries to ensure the safe holding of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

At the same time, as previously reported, almost 80% of Japanese people are in favor of canceling or rescheduling the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

At the end of March 2020, the International Olympic Committee and the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games in Tokyo announced the postponement of the Summer Olympics for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games are now scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, 2021.