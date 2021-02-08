Bill Gates named two threats to humanity after the pandemic

Microsoft founder, multi-billionaire, and philanthropist Bill Gates said in an interview with the YouTube channel Veritasium that the threats to humanity after the coronavirus pandemic are climate change and bioterrorism.

“One of them is climate change,” Gates said when asked about the dangers for which the world is not prepared.

In his opinion, every year, the death rate due to this factor will be “even higher” than during the current pandemic.

The second threat is bioterrorism, the multi-billionaire believes. “Someone who wants to cause damage can create a virus, which means that the probability of encountering this is higher compared to natural epidemics like the current one,” Gates added.

Earlier, the Microsoft founder said in an interview with the German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung that the world is not ready for the next pandemic, which can be ten times worse than the COVID-19 pandemic. “I hope that in two years the situation will look different. Vaccines, tests, medicines, epidemiology, monitoring — there is a lot that can be done,” he said.

According to Gates, the coronavirus has become a part of everyday life to the same extent as earthquakes, tornadoes, or climate change, and the response to such threats should be global.