Bill Gates expects six COVID-19 vaccines to be available by spring

Coronavirus vaccines from six manufacturers can be approved and ready for use by the first quarter of 2021. Bill Gates said in an online speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival conference published on CNBC International TV’s YouTube channel.

“I expect about six vaccines to be approved by the first quarter of 2021,” Gates said when asked about his opinion on the future of coronavirus vaccination.

According to gates, vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna can get approval. He did not name the manufacturer of the sixth vaccine.

Gates expressed hope that introducing a vaccine in 2021 will help overcome the coronavirus pandemic by 2022.

On December 2, Britain became the first country to certify a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (USA and Germany) for mass use at the end of all clinical trials. On Tuesday, December 8, the country began widespread vaccination against COVID-19. The first vaccination was given to a 90-year-old resident of Coventry.