Bill Clinton fell asleep during Biden’s inauguration

Former US President Bill Clinton fell asleep during the new head of the White House, Joe Biden. The New York Post drew attention to this.

The publication noted that during Biden’s solemn speech, the 42nd President of the United States “was definitely asleep.” At the same time, his wife Hillary Clinton was next to him and George W. Bush and outgoing Vice President Mike Pence.

Bill Clinton stepped down as president on January 20, 2001. In 2016, he was convicted of falling asleep when his spouse running in the elections began to deliver the final speech at the Democratic convention. Later, Donald Trump shared the video with the sleeping Bill, accompanying the footage, saying that “even Bill is tired of his wife lying.”

In September 2020, Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters trolled Joe Biden. The footage posted online shows Biden sitting with his eyes closed and sniffing during an interview for DI News. Despite the host’s persuasion, who asks him to wake up, the Democrat continues to sleep.