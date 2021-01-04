Biden’s staff said the United States would seek restrictions on Iran’s missile program

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that negotiations on Tehran’s missile program are “absolutely impossible.”

After Washington’s return to the nuclear deal with Iran, the administration of US President-elect Joseph Biden will seek to impose restrictions on its missile program. This was stated on Sunday on CNN Jake Sullivan, whom the president-elect intends to appoint as his national security assistant.

According to Sullivan, the new US administration will be ready to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, provided that Tehran fully complies with the provisions of this deal. During the campaign and after winning the election, Biden repeatedly noted that he was considering such a possibility. “But this will only lay the groundwork for further negotiations,” the Democratic aide said.

“In these broader negotiations, we will finally be able to achieve restrictions on Iranian missile development,” said Sullivan, who in the Obama administration (2009-2017) for almost a year and a half worked as a foreign policy adviser to then-Vice President Biden. According to him, the United States “intends to try to achieve [its goals] through diplomatic means.” In mid-December, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that negotiations on Tehran’s missile program were “absolutely impossible.”