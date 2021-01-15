Biden’s staff rescheduled his inauguration rehearsal

The rehearsal for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden was postponed for security reasons. This is reported by the publication Politico, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The rehearsal, originally scheduled for Sunday, January 17, was postponed to Monday, the interlocutors told the publication.

Biden’s inauguration will take place on January 20.

On January 6, a joint session of the chambers of the US Congress to approve the results of the November presidential election was interrupted by riots, during which supporters of Donald Trump broke into a complex of government buildings on the Capitol.

As a result of the attempted assault on the congress, four protesters and one police officer were killed. More than 160 cases have been opened on the fact of riots.

However, late in the evening, lawmakers officially approved the election of Biden as the 46th president of the United States, the Democrat received more than 270 congressional-approved electoral votes.