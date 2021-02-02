Biden’s rating dropped by 2 percentage points compared to the first days of the presidency

According to a Harris Research Service survey, 61% of respondents approve of Joe Biden’s work as president.

Joe Biden’s rating has dropped by 2 percentage points (pp) compared to the first days of his presidency. The Hill newspaper reports this.

A survey conducted by the publication in conjunction with the Harris Research Service from January 28 to 29 showed that Biden’s work as president is approved by 61% of respondents. At the same time, during the survey conducted on January 21-22, 63% of respondents spoke positively about the work of the head of state.

The newspaper notes that the latest poll also revealed a drop of 6 percentage points in the level of approval of the activities of the Democrat Biden among voters who support the Republican Party – from 30% to 24%. Support among Democratic supporters remained at the same level-94%.

The survey was conducted online among 945 registered voters. The statistical error is about 3.19 percentage points.