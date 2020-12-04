Biden’s lead over Trump has grown to seven million votes

The gap between Democrat Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the US presidential election has grown to 7 million votes. The polling firm Cook Political Report reported, citing local calculations.

According to her, Biden is at the moment scored 81 264 673 votes, while Trump 74 210 838. In several states, including major New York and California, vote counts are still ongoing at the local level.

That puts Biden ahead of trump by 4.4 percentage points.

At the same time, in the US presidential election, the number of votes does not matter, but the number of electors from the States that a particular candidate will enlist is important. Biden, according to preliminary data, has 306 electoral votes with 270 required for election.

Trump does not recognize the election defeat and challenges it in the courts of several states.