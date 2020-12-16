Biden’s inauguration will take place with the coronavirus pandemic in mind

The President-elect’s inaugural committee urged Americans to stay home during the ceremony.

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee announced compliance with public health protections during the inauguration, which will take place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States.

Representatives of the committee reported on joint work with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. This, according to the statement, will ensure that during the inauguration, “sacred American traditions will be observed while ensuring the safety of Americans and preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The committee said that on January 20, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would take the official oath of office at the Capitol in compliance with “strict health and safety protocols,” followed by Biden’s inaugural speech.

“The geography of the ceremony will be extremely limited, and the concept of a subsequent parade will be rethought,” the committee added, urging Americans to stay home during Biden’s inauguration celebrations.

“The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the health of the country’s population. Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay at home, and limit participation in meetings with other people. We ask Americans to participate in inaugural events while at home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and the community at large,” said Dr. David Kessler, the committee’s chief medical adviser.

It remains unclear whether incumbent President Donald Trump will attend Biden’s inauguration. On Sunday, when asked by a Fox News reporter if he would attend the ceremony, Trump said he “doesn’t want to talk about it.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday, more than 16.5 million cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, which has killed more than 301,200 Americans.