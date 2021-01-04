Biden’s inauguration will be held in a truncated format due to the coronavirus pandemic

In particular, the organizers of the ceremony decided to abandon the parade.

The inauguration of the US President-elect, Democrat Joseph Biden, will be held on January 20 in a truncated format and compliance with social distancing norms. This is stated in a statement released on Sunday by the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives of the US Congress on inaugural ceremonies.

According to widespread reports, due to the new coronavirus’s pandemic, the organizers decided to abandon the parade on the occasion of the inauguration of the next head of state. Traditionally, the procession is watched for about two hours by several tens of thousands of people who line up on the way to the White House of the new president, who leads the procession. Instead, TV companies will broadcast a virtual version of the parade, in which musicians, dancers, and other artists will take part in a video format.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will attend the traditional review of Capitol Hill troops after the inauguration ceremony. Before them, in compliance with the norms of social distancing, representatives of all types of troops of the American Armed Forces will pass. After that, the military will escort Biden to the White House.

Earlier, the Committee’s leadership on inaugural Affairs announced that it would sharply reduce the number of invitation cards for the inauguration ceremony of the 46th President of the United States. Only members of Congress of the 117th convocation will be allowed to attend this day directly on Capitol Hill, each of which will be able to invite one guest. Earlier, a warning was also issued about reducing the number of journalists who are accredited to cover the inauguration.