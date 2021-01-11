Biden’s inauguration theme will be “America United”

The main theme of the US president’s inauguration will be “America United,” which reflects the commitment of Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to unite the country, the Biden transition team said in a statement received.

Biden’s inauguration will take place on January 20.

“Today, the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) announced that the theme of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States-Joseph Biden Jr. would be “America United.” At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, “America United” reflects the beginning of a new national path that restores America’s soul, unites the country, and paves the way for a brighter future.

It is noted that after the inauguration, Biden and Harris and their spouses will lay wreaths at the grave of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton and their wives will also attend the ceremony.