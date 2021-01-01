Bidens in New Year’s address thanked health workers

The President-elect and his wife noted the merits of those on the front line of the fight against the pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, in their New Year’s address during a broadcast from Times Square, noted the merits of medical workers and other specialists on the front line of the fight against the pandemic.

The host of the program asked Biden and the future first lady what they would like to say to people struggling with the coronavirus pandemic in the past year.

“My mother always said: courage lives in every heart, and one day it will show itself. It happened to the people we honor today. They showed courage and did so much,” Biden said. “They risked their lives and did so much for us. We are indebted to him.”

“We are very grateful for everything they have done. They left their families and their homes to keep us safe. All Americans really appreciate everything they have done for us,” added Jill Biden.

The president-elect also said: “Nothing is impossible for Americans, and I am absolutely confident that we will recover and become even stronger than before.”

“Things will get better, America,” the future first lady interjected.

“Don’t lose faith,” Biden urged.