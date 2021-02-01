Biden withdrew Trump’s proposal to cut 73 budget items

US President Joe Biden has sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President and Senate President Kamala Harris, saying that he is withdrawing the proposal of his predecessor Donald Trump to reduce 73 budget items.

“I withdraw 73 repeal proposals previously submitted to Congress,” the letter reads, according to the White House website.

According to local media reports, on January 14, proposals to reduce the current budget items by $ 27.4 billion were submitted to Congress. In particular, former US President Donald Trump proposed to reduce funds for the program of financing foreign armed forces by $ 500 million – up to $ 5.7 billion. It was also proposed to reduce by $ 3 million the budget for financing the training and training of foreign military personnel, which was originally planned for 113 million.