Biden will visit the Pentagon on February 10

The US President will meet with the leadership of the ministry and speak to its employees.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday, February 10, intends to visit the US Department of Defense. This was stated on Monday at a briefing by Assistant to the head of the Pentagon for Public Relations John Kirby.

“We have a busy week ahead of us. We look forward to the visit of the Commander-in-Chief, President Biden, on Wednesday,” Kirby said.

“He will meet with the leadership of the ministry, as well as speak to its employees. I can’t say exactly what it will be about,” Kirby added.

On February 4, Biden visited the State Department, where he gave a speech on the main goals and objectives of the foreign policy of the United States. In particular, he promised to increase pressure on Russia for alleged human rights violations but noted that Moscow and Washington have common interests on which work is possible.