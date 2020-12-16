Biden will offer the former opponent in the race Buttigieg to lead the Ministry of Transport

According to CNN, Biden also considered nominating him for the position of Secretary of Commerce or ambassador.

The US President-elect Joseph Biden intends to nominate his former rival in the presidential race, Democrats Pete Buttigieg, for the post of Transport Minister in a future administration. This was reported by the Associated Press, citing three independent sources.

Earlier, CNN, citing representatives of the Democratic Party who are aware of the Biden transition team’s activities, indicated that the former mayor of South Bend (Indiana) Buttigieg is considered a candidate for the post of head of the American Ministry of Transport in the future administration. Also, according to the TV Company, Biden considered the possibility of nominating him for the post of Secretary of Commerce or Ambassador.

Buttigieg informed Biden and claimed the nomination of a candidate for US presidents from the Democratic Party. In March of this year, he withdrew from the race and later supported Biden’s candidacy. As noted by CNN, if Buttigieg takes a ministerial post in the new administration, he “will become the first person of non-traditional orientation approved by the Senate of the US Congress.”