Biden will nominate Kathleen Hicks to the post of Deputy Defense Minister

President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he intends to nominate Kathleen Hicks for Deputy Secretary of Defense. If the Senate confirms the nomination of Hicks, she will be the first woman to hold the post.

Hicks currently leads Biden’s transition team at the Pentagon. Previously, she was a high-ranking employee of the department and worked at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Biden announced earlier this month that he intends to appoint retired General Lloyd Austin, who led the US military in the Middle East under President Barack Obama, as Secretary of Defense. Austin could become the first black Secretary of Defense in US history.

Previously, the main contender for this position was considered to be Michele Flournoy, a former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense.

In his statement, Biden also said that he would appoint Colin Kahl, who was previously his national security adviser, to the third most senior post in the Pentagon.

“These respected and experienced civilian leaders will help lead the Department of Defense with integrity and determination, protecting the lives and interests of American citizens,” Biden said.

Once in office, Biden will inherit a wide range of foreign policy and national security challenges, including relations with China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.