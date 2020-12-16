Biden will nominate Jennifer Granholm to the post of Minister of Energy

If approved, she will become the second woman to head the agency overseeing the country’s nuclear weapons complex.

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Jennifer Granholm, the former governor of Michigan and a longtime supporter of renewable energy, as Secretary of Energy.

This was reported by the New York Times.

Citing four unnamed sources close to the president-elect’s transition team, the newspaper says that, if confirmed, the 61-year-old Granholm will become the second woman to head this huge ministry.

The first was Hazel O’Leary, who served in this position under President Bill Clinton.

The Department of Energy is responsible for the US nuclear weapons complex, 17 national laboratories, and a wide range of energy research and development initiatives.