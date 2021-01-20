Biden will launch a hundred-day program on wearing masks

According to a statement from his, President-elect Joe Biden plans to launch the “100 days Masking Challenge” program on the first day of his presidency, according to which he encourages Americans to wear masks for at least 100 days team.

“Today, President-elect Biden launches his ‘100 Days Masking Challenge’, calling on Americans to do their part, fulfill their patriotic duty, and wear masks for 100 days,” the statement said.

According to the team of the President-elect, the authorities will serve as an example. Biden plans to issue a decree on the first day of the presidency that the wearing of masks and the observance of social distance is mandatory in all federal buildings and on federal territories and employees working there.

Among other things, it calls on local authorities to ensure compliance with measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Measures related to the coronavirus also include support for employees in the workplace and payments in the event of job losses or salary cuts due to the pandemic. Assistance will also be provided to manufacturers and various industries.