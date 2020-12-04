Biden will issue a decree on wearing masks for 100 days after the inauguration

The President-elect is convinced that this will lead to a reduction in the incidence of coronavirus.

President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after taking office, following recommendations from leading US epidemiologists.

“Just 100 days of wearing masks, it’s not forever. 100 days. I think we’re going to see a significant reduction in the disease rate,” Biden said on CNN in the first joint interview since winning the election with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

According to Biden, he will also issue an order to wear masks in all places subject to his authority: in Federal buildings or on planes and buses traveling between states.

The centers for disease control and prevention says that wearing a mask can help protect both the wearer and those around them from transmitting the coronavirus.

However, President Donald Trump has not issued an Executive order on the wearing of masks across the country, saying that people should make their own decisions. Sometimes he was seen wearing a mask, but most of the time, he preferred to do without it.

Biden also said that he offered the country’s chief epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to become a medical adviser and a member of the coronavirus control group in the future administration. Fauci heads the Institute for the study of allergic and infectious diseases.

“I asked him to stay in the same position that he held under several past presidents and invited him to become my chief medical adviser and a member of my coronavirus team,” Biden said.