Biden will begin reforming the migration sphere on January 20

In particular, it is planned to introduce an eight-year period for obtaining citizenship for migrants without legal status, as well as increase the quotas for accepting refugees.

The US President-elect, Democrat Joseph Biden, will send legislative proposals to Congress on January 20 to reform the migration sector. This is reported on Monday evening by The Washington Post.

As the publication notes, Biden will launch a comprehensive reform of migration legislation on the day immediately after the inauguration. It is planned to introduce an eight-year period for obtaining citizenship for migrants without legal status and increase the quotas for accepting refugees. The proposed package is intended, among other things, to eliminate the causes of migration flow from Central American countries.

Under the eight-year plan, millions of applicants will receive temporary status for five years and qualify for a green card if they pass security checks and pay taxes. If these conditions are met, it is allowed to apply for citizenship after three years. The new rules will apply only to those applicants who were in the United States as of January 1, 2021. Participants in the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) Migrant Child protection program and those arriving from disaster-affected countries can immediately apply for a green card.

The DACA program was launched in 2012 under President Barack Obama. It covers about 800 thousand people brought to the United States as children and never had legal immigration status. It is designed to give such people temporary protection from deportation and the opportunity to obtain a work permit in the United States. In September 2017, the administration of President Donald Trump canceled the program. 15 states filed lawsuits against this decision, and protests were held in major cities.