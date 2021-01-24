Biden will ban entry to the United States for foreigners who have recently visited South Africa

The decision will take effect from January 30.

US President Joe Biden will impose a restriction on entry to American territory for most foreigners who have recently visited South Africa. As the Reuters news agency notes on Sunday, citing health sources, the corresponding solution to contain the spread of the pandemic and the new strain of coronavirus will take effect from January 30.

The head of the Washington administration will also cancel on January 25 the permission of his predecessor Donald Trump to enter for citizens of Brazil, Great Britain, Ireland, and the Schengen countries. According to Reuters, some experts fear that existing vaccines may not be effective against the South African strain.

Biden announced on January 21 the introduction of quarantine for all persons arriving in the United States from abroad by air.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which counts based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, more than 25 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected 418 thousand people have died. The country ranks first in the world in both indicators.