Biden will apply the law on military production to combat the pandemic

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to resort to the military Production Act to prioritize coronavirus vaccine production, Biden Council member on COVID-19 Celine Gounder said on Monday.

“He will apply the law on military production. The idea here is to ensure that personal protective equipment, tests, and ingredients for the production of the vaccine are produced in sufficient quantities,” she said on CNBC.

Earlier, this law was used by President Donald Trump to urgently accelerate the production of ventilators, masks, and other items necessary to combat the pandemic.

The law allows the country’s leadership to oblige private companies to produce certain products as a priority in national security interests.