Biden was given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

The procedure took place at a clinic in Newark.

US President-elect Joseph Biden was given the first of two doses of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by the US Company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech in the press’s presence on Monday. CNN conducted the broadcast from the clinic in Newark (Delaware).

The Democrat was wearing a protective mask during the procedure and thanked the clinic staff. “I wish I had enough time to go around the entire clinic and see how busy and amazing you are. I am very much obliged to you,” Biden said. He jokingly declined the nurse’s offer to count to three before the injection.

The Democrat praised the state program “Operation incredible speed” prepared by the administration of Republican Donald Trump to develop and distribute a vaccine. According to Biden’s transition team adviser Jen Psaki, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will be vaccinated next week.