Biden vowed to lift Trump’s restrictions on migrants

From the first day, the new administration of the United States will deal with the lifting of restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump on migrants on the southern border of the country, said on Monday the President-elect Joe Biden.

“We were informed about what steps we should take to clear up the humanitarian disaster that the Trump administration has systematically created on our southern border… We will work purposefully, diligently and responsibly to roll back Trump’s restrictions, from day one,” he told reporters.

In particular, he said, it is necessary to create opportunities for rapid work with asylum seekers in the United States, without creating a crisis against the pandemic background.

The Trump administration has tightened rules on access to the country for migrants and erected a wall on most of the border with Mexico to prevent illegal entry into the United States.