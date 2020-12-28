Biden urged the United States to respond to the challenges posed by Russia and China

President-elect Joe Biden said the United States must adapt its defense priorities to modern realities and increase innovation against the backdrop of Russia and China’s growing strategic threats.

“We talked about various strategic challenges that we will face from Russia and China and the reforms that we must carry out to respond to these challenges, to be in the strongest possible position,” the US president-elect said after a briefing with experts in the field of national security, local TV channels broadcast live.

According to him, this “includes updating the priorities in the field of defense to repel aggression in the future better. “Instead of investing too much in upgrading legacy systems, we need to innovate and rethink the growing threats in new areas, such as cyberspace,” Biden said.