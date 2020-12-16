Biden urged Georgia residents to support Democrats in Senate elections

According to the president-elect, Republican control of the Senate will prevent the implementation of his election program.

Hours after speaking with Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, and promising to “try to work together,” President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday appealed to Georgia residents to get rid of Republican control of the Senate by electing two Democratic candidates in the state’s January 5 election.

Biden, who visited Georgia the day after the Electoral College confirmed his victory in the November 3 election, said that Republican control of the Senate could jeopardize the implementation of much of his campaign program.

“Are you ready to vote for two senators who know how to say “yes” and not just” no”? – with these words, Biden addressed the participants of the rally in Atlanta, who were in cars, observing the rules of social distancing in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the upcoming January 5 election, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will compete for seats in Congress’s upper house with incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. If the Democrats win, the party will gain control of both Congress and the White House houses. A Republican victory will allow McConnell to block many of Biden’s initiatives.

Biden told reporters that he and McConnell agreed to meet soon to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

However, during a speech in Atlanta, the president-elect clearly outlined the limits of this partnership, saying that the Senate’s control is necessary for Democrats to make progress in the fight against coronavirus, funding testing and distribution of vaccines, and providing assistance to state and municipal authorities.

He also criticized Loeffler and Perdue for supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump to invalidate the election results in Georgia and three other states that Biden won. On Friday, the US Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit.

“They fully supported the annulment of nearly 5 million votes cast in Georgia,” Biden said.

Biden’s victory over Trump in Georgia by a narrow margin means that the traditional Republican stronghold has turned into one of the “swing” states.

Both parties have invested heavily in their candidates ‘ campaigns ahead of the second round of Senate elections in January. Biden’s trip to Atlanta came nine days after a visit to Georgia by Trump, who urged the state’s residents to support Republican senators.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Warnock and Ossoff “represent the far-left” wing of the Democratic Party, and that Biden’s appearance in Georgia is proof of how much left-wing Democrats influence Joe Biden.