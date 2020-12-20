Biden unveiled his climate team

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a team of his future climate appointees on Saturday, broadcast by Biden’s staff.

According to the president-elect, the team members are “smart, skilled, experienced, breaking down barriers.”

“People are kept indoors not only by the pandemic but also by poor air quality… People, we are in a crisis,” Biden said.

He promised massive job creation in the economy’s environmentally friendly sectors, including the automotive industry, American leadership in the fight against climate change, 500 thousand charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. Biden nominated former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm for Energy Minister. For the first time, a representative of an indigenous nationality will become the head of the Interior Department, which is responsible for land use issues in the United States: congresswoman Debra Haaland. The Senate must still approve them; consideration of candidates will begin no earlier than the end of January.

Also, Michael Regan should become head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Brenda Mallory – chairman of the Council on the environmental policy’s quality. Gina McCarthy will be the National Climate Adviser, and Ali Zaidi will be her deputy.